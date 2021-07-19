Neshannock teen beautifies trail for Eagle Scout project

Lorenzo Scarnati, a rising senior at Neshannock High School, has never been one to shy away from a challenge. His most recent undertaking is his Eagle Scout service project.
As a Life Scout in Boy Scouts of America Troop 743, he set his sights on the John Thompson Nature Trail for his service project.
Prior to getting a shovel into the ground, the son of Anthony and Monica Scarnati, met with school officials to present his vision for the project.
In addition, secured grants through the Neshannock Township Education Foundation and Neshannock Cross Country Boosters. He also had materials, supplies and service donated by Lowe’s and Ratvasky’s Landscape Supply.
Lorenzo has invested more than 160 hours into his project assisted by his friends and family members.
Among the work done was clearing out dead plants and debris, moving the stone bench, planting new vegetation, mulching and repainting the trail sign. Lorenzo also plans to do more work on the trail including cleaning, planting and mulching near the Y-Zone entrance.
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement in the BSA program. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.