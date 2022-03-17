More than 60 students in grades 6-12 from a variety of public and private schools in Lawrence, Mercer, Butler, Crawford and Erie counties competed in National History Day March 10 at Westminster College.
Students, including those from the Neshannock School District, provided their interpretations of this year’s theme, “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences,” by competing in categories including historical papers, documentaries, exhibits, performances and websites.
Winners from Neshannock include:
•Second Place, Senior Paper: “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage: The 19th Amendment” by Chloe Maalouf of Neshannock High School
•Third Place, Senior Individual Website: “Patriots v. Loyalists: Battle for Freedom” by Nicholas Bucci of Neshannock High School
•Third Place, Senior Group Exhibit: “Was the Dropping of the Atomic Bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki Necessary?” by Kaitlyn Fries, Alexa Marie Ong, Jadyn Porada and Lindsey Urban of Neshannock High School
•Second Place, Senior Group Website: “Bill of Rights: The Document That Transformed 13 into 50” by Michael Ponziani and Tommy Rasmussen of Neshannock High School
•Third Place, Senior Group Website: “The ‘Steroid Era’ Saved Baseball” by Anthony Bonner, Michael Memo, Jaxon Mozzocio and Maxwell Vitale of Neshannock High School
The top three entries in each category are eligible to compete at the National History Day in Pennsylvania contest on May 7 and 8 at the University of Scranton.
