Neshannock High students captured six places — including four firsts — In Westminster College’s National History Day competition.
More than 100 students in grades 6 through 12 from several public and private schools in Lawrence, Mercer, Beaver, Butler and Cambria counties competed in the event earlier this month. Neshannock was the only Lawrence County school to participate.
Students interpreted this year’s theme, “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” by competing in categories including historical papers, documentaries, exhibits, performances and websites. Westminster students, faculty and staff served as judges.
The top four entries in each category are eligible to compete at the National History Day in Pennsylvania contest on April 22 and 23 at the University of Scranton.
Neshannock students who placed are as follows.
SENIOR GROUP DOCUMENTARY
First Place: “Technology in the Space Race” by Mark Daugherty, Grayson Feury, Jackson Latta and Matthew Sopko of Neshannock High School.
SENIOR INDIVIDUAL EXHIBIT
First Place: “Master of Music: Tchaikovsky” by Lena Grossman of Neshannock High School
SENIOR GROUP EXHIBIT
First Place: “Frontiers in Fashion: Coco Chanel, a Frontier In Modern Day Fashion” by Aleena Frengel and Aubrie Ragone of Neshannock High School
Second Place: “Frontiers in Jacques Cousteau’s Ocean Technology Advancements” by Katherine Daugherty and Ava Koski of Neshannock High School
Fourth Place: “The Era That Changed the World: How the Renaissance Shaped the World As We Know It Today” by Carmella Bautti, Katelyn Cameron and Gionna Moore of Neshannock High School
SENIOR GROUP PERFORMANCE
First Place: “The Frontiers of Women’s Rights: How Women Changed the World” by Gabby Quinn, Aadyson Sumner, Sophia Tinstman and Emma Tilt of Neshannock High School.
