Neshannock STEM team places in state event

The Governor’s STEM Team from Neshannock HIgh School was named second runner-up in the 2021 Pennsylvania Governor’s STEM Challenge.
The five member team — Brayden Brooks, Lucas Doutt, Julia Germond-Loudon, Caitlin Kurutz, and Tori Shultz — developed a solution that met the challenge set by the state of “Improving Pennsylvania Through STEM”. Under the direction of tacher and STEM advisor Gregg Micsky, the Neshannock team developed a safety app that, with a shake of the phone, would alert a personal contact or police if the user felt threatened in any manner.
The app would also continue to send updates to their specific GPS location. The competition required the students to work from September through May and included long hours, nights and weekends to get the challenge done. Each team member received a $500 scholarship from the competition.
In addition to guidance and support from Micsky, the team received help from mentors Mikayla Covington and Noah Ternullo. Covington is the Healthy Relationships Today coordinator at Alpha Omega Center, a women’s pregnancy and sexual health center. She has a master’s degree in communications and is working on a PhD in rhetoric.
Ternullo is the principal developer and systems engineer at Digital Arc Systems. He has a degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in computer science.
