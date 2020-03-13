Neshannock STEM team advances to state event

A team of five Neshannock High students captured first place for their project at regional competition for the Governor’s STEM competition last month.
Lucas Doutt, Tori Shultz, Brayden Brooks, Julia Germond-Loudon and Caitlin Kurutz now advance to May’s state competition in Harrisburg.
The focus of the competition was to create a project focused on improving the lives of Pennsylvanians. With its $500 budget, Neshannock’s STEM Team chose to address the problem of potholes, because of their prevalence in Lawrence County. The team entered a pothole-filling robot known as P.A.U.L. The robot is a Pothole Automated Utility Leveler that autonomously fills potholes and increases road worker safety.
The team worked with local engineer Noah Ternullo, owner of Digital Arcs Systems. Members began working at the beginning of the school year to complete the project, as well as the supplementary materials required by the judges. The team spent many late nights at the school in order to create a high-quality, functioning robot.
Last month, the team traveled to Grove City to compete in the regional event, competing against other teams from Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV. A panel of five judges, all of whom have a background in engineering and technology, judged the teams on project design, project presentation, supplementary materials and overall teamwork.
In addition to the competition, the STEM team had the opportunity to interact with the judges throughout the day, learning more about the real-life expectations of engineers in the workforce. The team also met with members of the National Guard to learn about opportunities for collegiate financial assistance, as well as participating in problem-solving and team-building activities.
For the upcoming Harrisburg competition, the team will be given an additional $750 to improve their pothole-filling robot, P.A.U.L., which will then compete with schools all over the state of Pennsylvania.
