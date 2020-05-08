The Neshannock School District has listed the names of students on honor rolls for the third grading period of the 2019-2020 school year.
GRADE 7
Principal’s list
Carmella Bautti, Nicholas Bender, Ethan Burchett, Brendan Burns, Emily Butz, Katelyn Cameron, Katherine Daugherty, Mark Daugherty, Grayson Feury, Allison Geary, Lena Grossman, William Kinchloe, Jackson Latta, Braydon Liguore, Gracie Nicholson, Aubrie Ragone, Ravenna Rodgers, Jacob Rynd, Matthew Sopko, Aadyson Sumner and Keira Zeigler.
Honor roll
Dakota Anderson, Jackson Biondi, Dominic Cubellis, Spencer Doutt, Bridget Elliott, Sofia Foukas, Matthew Frank, Aleena Frengel, Samuel Mezzanotte, Braden Montgomery, Gionna Moore, Margaret Mutchler, Gabrielle Quinn, Brianna Smith, Dianna Swartz, Ethan Tanyel and Emma Wilt.
Honorable mention
Aubrey Donaldson, Finnegan Haggerty, Rylee Haswell, Tony Perrotta, Savannah Schill, Emma Schmittel and Sophia Tinstman.
GRADE 8
Principal’s list
Samantha Angelucci, Anthony Bonnor, Adam Brigham, Nicholas Bucci, Sophia Covelli, Rachael Doran, Ava DeVincentis, Kaitlyn Fries, Alison Giordano, Lawrence Keith, Boyd Kurutz, Roger Kwiat, Abigail Less, Chloe Maalouf, Abigale Measel, Juliana Medure, Michael Melaragno, Mary Morelli, Elena Noga, Alexa Marie Ong, Sara Srun, Madeline Ubry and Lindsey Urban.
Honor roll
Jacob Avau, Brianna Bailey, Josilyn Burkett, Marcello Cerasi, Kamryn Copple, Parker Dayton, Alexa Dombrosky, Carter DeVito, Ava Edney, Robert Heath, Keir Kalpich, Hannah Mehocic, Matthew Morelli, Jaxon Mozzocio, Katherine Nativio, Gabrielle Perod, Isabella Perod, Mia Perrino, Michael Ponziani, Jadyn Porada, Thomas Rasmussen, Aidan Shaffer, Logan Shaner, Paige Stewart, Halie Stoner, Dylan Thomas, Madison Tripp and Maxwell Vitale.
Honorable mention
Jena Alsharif, Adriona Arnold, Elijah Dinger, Dante DeCristoforo V, Abigail Greenwood, Anthony Less, Michael Memo, Ian Menz, Andrew Pino, Joseph Presnar, Brooke Stouffer and Isabella Stroia.
GRADE 9
Principal’s list
Alexandria Bender, Dove Corrette-Bennett, Dalton Dunn, Lucas Johnson, Alexandra Kwiat, Arielle Lacap, Joseph Lepore, Mason Liguore, Sydney Lockley, Joseph Martin, Brianna Mastropietro, Danielle Memo, William Morgan, Andrew Moses, Aaralyn Nogay, Jake Pape, Tessa Runninger, Nathan Rynd, Lauren Salata, Ethan Seman, Kaylee Smith, Nicholas Spencer, Rylah Watts and Anthony Zeigler.
Honor roll
Marissa Austin, Marissa Balzli, Michael Balzli, Carter Brooks, Lainey Bruckner, Abbey Caravella, Isabella Cwyner, Kelsey Delaney, Alayna DeCarbo, Mira Delisio, Ronald DeMase, Paige Elliott, Andrew Frank, Jack Glies, Jenna Glies, Luke Glies, Ashlyn Hayes, Matthew Ioanilli, Avery Latta, Zachary Presnar, Benjamin Shultz, Ronalyn Slagle and Abigale Wells.
Honorable mention
Brandon Allshouse, Cameron Bolinger, Nickolas Cunningham, David DeVincentis, Katherine DiMuccio, Angelina Fontana, Ella Kosior, Caleb McConnell, Katelynn Verlato and Caleb Wethli.
GRADE 10
Principal’s list
Makenna Hale, Isabella Hassan, Maya Mrozek, Neleh Nogay, Bella Tinstman, Skylar Vansovich and Addilae Watts.
Honor roll
Kailan Alduk, Samuel Ball, Victoria Cain, Lucas Doutt, Elizabeth DeVincentis, Shane Fee, Christian Golub, Haley Harcar, Tierney Hilton, Addelyn Hopkins, Noah Kalpich, Caitlin Kurutz, Hannah Kwiat, Paul Litrenta, Mason Manos, Mackenzie Moses, Landree Noviello, Leigha Quinn, Vinci Restino, Lorenzo Scarnati, Landon Shaffer, Kurt Sommerfield, Michael Sopko, Emma Ward and Timothy Wilkinson.
Honorable mention
Jocelyn Anderson, Kelcey Avau, Eliza Beal, Abriel Benson, Samuel Bessell, Gianna Canciello, Maria Clause, Victoria Conrad, Eleni Foukas, Leif Hultquist, Gina Janiel, Rachel Kroner, Brooke Lariscy, Natalie Morrone, Nicholas Rzodkiewicz, Marisa Saad, Colten Shaffer, Lexi Sonntag and Emilio Valentine.
GRADE 11
Principal’s list
Brayden Brooks, Aminah Harp, Sofia Hassan, Ava Horn, Morgan Jones, Matthew Richey, Steven Schaville, Victoria Shultz and Alexa Vitale.
Honor roll
Aidan Andrews, Keenan Burkett, Arianna Conti, Salvatore D’Antonio, Matthew Drake, Madison DeMatteo, Morgan Farley, Madison Fitzgerald, Tiffany Fulkerson, Jennifer George, Julia Germond, Kylee Johnson, Liam Kosior, Olivia Magusiak, Christina Memo, Gianna Memo, Noah Moats, Connor Montgomery, Brady Moorhouse, Michael Morelli, Riley Novotny, Alexander Pagley, Matthew Parkonen, Spencer Perry, Arthur Prioletti, John Quahliero, Dylan Shaffer, Alex Shay, Katilyn Strealy, Zoe Vitale, Katelyn Walzer, Isaiah Wiley and Reese Zimmerman.
Honorable mention
Kendall Anderson, Alivia Anzalone, Evan Dean, Olivia Engen, Sophia Giangiuli, Jayci Graham, Jamie Hamm, Justin Lockley, Sebastian Montini, Johnpaul Mozzocio, Connor McBeth, Cameron McConnell, Matthew Nativio, Gina Nuzzo, Julia Razzano, Samantha Schirf, Benjamin Stalnecker, Hunter Wilkinson and Toby Zduniak.
GRADE 12
Principal’s list
Grace Beal, Chloe Cosgrove, Logan Demofonte, Jesse Fehrs, Brianna Hale, Quinn HIlton, Mary Omer, Dakota Phillips, Michael Rezk, Lacey Salomon, Rebekah Seamans, Aaliyah Smith and Nicholas Viggiano.
Honor roll
Aislinn Andrews, Brady Atwell, Michael Benson, Antonia Canciello, Ellina DeLillo, Matthew DuBois, Madison Frasso, Kaylee George, Megan Heath, Brendon Hink, Kelli Huffman, Lyana Imasa, Alec Jackson, Nicholas Johnson, Zachary Maize, Joshua Medure, Elizabeth Memo, Hayley Micco, Martina Moses, Michael McVay, Brandon Parry, Julianna Pinter, Alexander Rhodes, Nicholas Rozzi, Philip Schaville, Margo Silverman, Macyn Smith, Sophia Smith, Preston Turk and Kaitlyn Winwood.
Honorable mention
Angelo Arnold, Shaela Doran, Micaela Goluyb, Liam McGann, Jeremy Nativio, Nicholas Nuzzo, Christopher Pallerino, Andrew Presnar, Connor Proctor, Ross Quimby, Ryan Rich, Abigail Shaner and Kadriye Tanyel.
