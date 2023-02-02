Call it mother’s intuition.
Although her son, Austin, had been happy living in California, Cindy Morford sensed something was wrong. While it was nothing more than a vague feeling, she and her husband, Donald, urged their son to move back home to Neshannock Township.
A graduate of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, 28-year-old Austin had undergone successful treatment for thyroid cancer in December of 2015. Aside from some problems caused by changes in medication, he’d been healthy during his three-year residency in the Los Angeles area, but decided that maybe mother does know best.
Returning to the area in September, he scheduled a series of checkups and health screenings. His blood work and extremely high thyroid levels worried his doctors and indicated cancer had returned.
Although Austin was initially scheduled to begin treatment last week, his doctors were unable to pinpoint the exact type and location of the cancer and instead ordered additional testing. Once those exams are completed, Austin said he was told he will likely need chemotherapy directly targeting the tumor or tumors.
“It’s scary when they mention chemo, but I know I’m in good hands. I have good doctors and nurses and I’m comfortable being in my hometown,” said Austin who sees specialists at UPMC Shadyside and UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. “Plus, I know I have the support and love of my family and friends here. I’m just enjoying spending time with them.
“Still, chemo has me a little worried, I like my hair,” he joked.
Austin’s initial diagnosis led to radiation treatment following the removal of his thyroid along with several lymph nodes and 11 cancerous tumors in his neck.
Since returning home, Austin has been trying a special low-iodine, low-sodium diet under Cindy’s watchful eye. He’s lost 10 pounds, enjoyed “chilling in the country” at his parents’ cornfield-surrounded home and occasionally helped out at his friend’s Iconic Auto Detailing business.
“I’m staying positive with the support of my friends and family and focusing on getting well,” he said.
To help ease costs associated with Austin’s treatment, his sister, Autumn Lichwa of Louisiana, has started a Go Fund Me at www.gofundme.com/f/austin-morford-medical-bill-fund. Money raised will by used by the Morfords for travel expenses, treatments and food.
“We’ll also take good vibes and prayers,” Cindy added. “The scary part is waiting to find out what’s wrong, waiting for the diagnosis and the next step.”
