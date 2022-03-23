TICKETS
Neshannock High School will present “Into the Woods” at 7:30 p.m. today, tomorrow and Saturday in the school auditorium.
Tickets are available online at www.ntsd.org/the-arts. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on show nights beginning at 6 p.m.
SYNOPSIS
“Into the Woods” incorporates plots and characters of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales and features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The Narrator introduces the cast of characters, each with a wish: the Baker and Baker’s wife long for a child, Jack desperately wishes his cow Milky White would once again provide milk so he wouldn’t have to sell her, and Cinderella dreams of attending the king’s ball and someday being free of her cruel stepmother and step-sisters.
When all of their tales, and the tales of other fairy tale characters, lead to the woods and become intertwined, dreams come true and wishes are granted. Their happiness has consequences, though, and the characters are forced to band together to save their world from destruction.
– Courtesy of broadwaymusicalhome.com
CAST
Narrator 1: Roger Kwiat
Narrator 2: Hannah Kwiat
Cinderella: Alli Geary
Jack: Lorenzo Scarnati
The Baker: Sam Ball
The Baker’s Wife: Victoria Conrad
Cinderella’s Stepmother: Alayna DeCarbo
Florinda: Juliana Medure
Lucinda: Marlie Ioanilli
Jack’s Mother: Elizabeth Baum
Little Red Ridinghood: Danielle Memo
The Witch: Lexie Dombrosky
Cinderella’s Father: Christian Golub
Cinderella’s Mother: Hannah Kwiat
The Mysterious Man: Nicholas Spencer
The Wolf: Sam Bessell
Rapunzel: Lena Grossman
Rapunzel’s Prince: Timothy Wilkinson
Grandmother: Mia Perrino
Cinderella’s Prince: Sam Bessell
The Steward: Joseph LePore
Giant: Isabella Hassan
Snow White: Tessa Runninger
Sleeping Beauty: Rachael Doran
Ensemble: Kelcey Avau, Isabella Hassan, Tessa Runninger, Brianna Bailey, Abigail Less, Marisa Saad, Lainey Brucker, Sydney Lockley, Halie Stoner, Sophia Covelli, Mary Morelli, Aadyson Sumner, Parker Dayton, Mia Perrino, Ethan Tanyel, Rachael Doran, Cole Rapsky, Sophia Tinstman, William Fletcher, Laura Rebai, Madeline Ubry, Christian Golub, Viviana Rocca and Emma Wilt.
PRODUCTION STAFF
Director: Ryan Lubin
Vocal Director: Abbey Senatore
Choreographer: Chelsea Haybarger
Assistant Choreographer: Danielle Bruno
Orchestra Conductor: Nicholas Yoho
Assistant Director: Max Levine
Technical Director: Aaron Viggiano
Producers: Marcy Bessell and Cindy Klumph
Dance Captains: Marisa Saad and Sophia Tinstman
Set Design: Ryan Lubin
Set Construction: Sean Conrad, Jeff Covelli, Al DeCarbo, Rich Dombrosky, Tom Doran and Anthony Scarnati
Trees: Lauren Sheridan, Functional Design Class and Art Club
Artistic Design: Jennifer Dayton, Lisa Grossman, Chris Perrino and Mia Perrino
Costumes: Rena Chiaverini, Jennifer Dayton, Lisa Grossman, Chris Perrino and Pittsburgh Playhouse
Props: Jennifer Dayton and Lisa Grossman
Lighting Design: Aaron Viggiano
Light Board Operator: Lillian Hunt
Sound: Satin Sound
Stage Crew: Ashlyn Hayes, Lillian Hunt and Jake Pape
Promotional Artwork: Ashley Karpa
Lobby: Marcy Bessell, Leanne Memo, Alissa Smith-Sumner and Art Club
Program and Biographies: Cindy Klumph
