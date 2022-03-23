TICKETS

Neshannock High School will present “Into the Woods” at 7:30 p.m. today, tomorrow and Saturday in the school auditorium.

Tickets are available online at www.ntsd.org/the-arts. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on show nights beginning at 6 p.m.

SYNOPSIS

“Into the Woods” incorporates plots and characters of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales and features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The Narrator introduces the cast of characters, each with a wish: the Baker and Baker’s wife long for a child, Jack desperately wishes his cow Milky White would once again provide milk so he wouldn’t have to sell her, and Cinderella dreams of attending the king’s ball and someday being free of her cruel stepmother and step-sisters.

When all of their tales, and the tales of other fairy tale characters, lead to the woods and become intertwined, dreams come true and wishes are granted. Their happiness has consequences, though, and the characters are forced to band together to save their world from destruction.

– Courtesy of broadwaymusicalhome.com

CAST

Narrator 1: Roger Kwiat

Narrator 2: Hannah Kwiat

Cinderella: Alli Geary

Jack: Lorenzo Scarnati

The Baker: Sam Ball

The Baker’s Wife: Victoria Conrad

Cinderella’s Stepmother: Alayna DeCarbo

Florinda: Juliana Medure

Lucinda: Marlie Ioanilli

Jack’s Mother: Elizabeth Baum

Little Red Ridinghood: Danielle Memo

The Witch: Lexie Dombrosky

Cinderella’s Father: Christian Golub

Cinderella’s Mother: Hannah Kwiat

The Mysterious Man: Nicholas Spencer

The Wolf: Sam Bessell

Rapunzel: Lena Grossman

Rapunzel’s Prince: Timothy Wilkinson

Grandmother: Mia Perrino

Cinderella’s Prince: Sam Bessell

The Steward: Joseph LePore

Giant: Isabella Hassan

Snow White: Tessa Runninger

Sleeping Beauty: Rachael Doran

Ensemble: Kelcey Avau, Isabella Hassan, Tessa Runninger, Brianna Bailey, Abigail Less, Marisa Saad, Lainey Brucker, Sydney Lockley, Halie Stoner, Sophia Covelli, Mary Morelli, Aadyson Sumner, Parker Dayton, Mia Perrino, Ethan Tanyel, Rachael Doran, Cole Rapsky, Sophia Tinstman, William Fletcher, Laura Rebai, Madeline Ubry, Christian Golub, Viviana Rocca and Emma Wilt.

PRODUCTION STAFF

Director: Ryan Lubin

Vocal Director: Abbey Senatore

Choreographer: Chelsea Haybarger

Assistant Choreographer: Danielle Bruno

Orchestra Conductor: Nicholas Yoho

Assistant Director: Max Levine

Technical Director: Aaron Viggiano

Producers: Marcy Bessell and Cindy Klumph

Dance Captains: Marisa Saad and Sophia Tinstman

Set Design: Ryan Lubin

Set Construction: Sean Conrad, Jeff Covelli, Al DeCarbo, Rich Dombrosky, Tom Doran and Anthony Scarnati

Trees: Lauren Sheridan, Functional Design Class and Art Club

Artistic Design: Jennifer Dayton, Lisa Grossman, Chris Perrino and Mia Perrino

Costumes: Rena Chiaverini, Jennifer Dayton, Lisa Grossman, Chris Perrino and Pittsburgh Playhouse

Props: Jennifer Dayton and Lisa Grossman

Lighting Design: Aaron Viggiano

Light Board Operator: Lillian Hunt

Sound: Satin Sound

Stage Crew: Ashlyn Hayes, Lillian Hunt and Jake Pape

Promotional Artwork: Ashley Karpa

Lobby: Marcy Bessell, Leanne Memo, Alissa Smith-Sumner and Art Club

Program and Biographies: Cindy Klumph

