Neshannock High School had its annual community scholarship awards and recognition event June 1.
Organized by high school counselor Brenda DeVincentis, the event was emceed by junior class president Choe Maalouf and junior class vice rresident Brianna Bailey. Opening and closing remarks were given by high school principal Luca Passarelli.
Community scholarships presented included: John Thompson 5K Award, Andrew Frank; Jack Butz Humanitarian Scholarship, Camdyn Cole; Alice Otto Math Scholarship, Andrew Frank; John Thompson Memorial Scholarship, Alexandra Kwiat; Daniel V. Hoye Scholarship, Brianna Mastropietro; Susan R. Stolpe Scholarship, Dove Corrette-Bennett; Lions Club Scholarship, Rylah Watts and Alanna Schill (Class of 2022); Harry Senheiser Scholarship, Camdyn Cole; Doug Case Scholarship, Brayden Brooks; Smith-Sumner Scholarship, Camdyn Cole; Neshannock Township Education Foundation Scholarship, Sydney Lockley, Danielle Memo and Lauren Salata; Robert D. Stevenson Merit Scholarships, Camdyn Cole and Rylah Watts;
Robert D. Stevenson Scholarships, Marissa Balzli, Mia Schaible, Kaylee Smith and Ronald DeMase; Wolves Club Scholarship, Ryan Huff; Trina Weingart Memorial Scholarship, Arielle Lacap; Richard and Marjorie Burgess Scholarship, Alexandra Kwiat; Tri-County Principals/Athletic Directors Scholarship, Aaralyn Nogay and Jack Glies; Gabrielle Malizia Memorial Scholarship, Sydney Lockley; Katie Parish Memorial Scholarship, Danielle Memo; Caroline Knox Memorial Scholarship, Rylah Watts; and Neshannock Township Education Association Scholarship, Camdyn Cole and Tessa Senchak.
Recognition and special awards went to: 2023 Ronald Reagan Leadership Award, Alexandra Kwiat; Distinguished Athlete Award, Nathan Rynd and Ronalyn Slagle; Scholastic Excellence Award, Alexandra Bender; Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, Carter Brooks; Lawrence County Counselor Award, Tessa Senchak and Lauren Salata; U.S. Air Force Commitment, Allison Stover; Valedictorian Recognition, Rylah Watts; and Salutatorian Recognition. Camdyn Cole.
