Neshannock High School’s Class of 2023 will have baccalaureate services at 7 p.m. June 6 at First Baptist Church on Maitland Lane. Commencement will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 7 in the school auditorium.
Distinguished alumnus speaker will be Edward “Ted” Lewis, Class of 1963, founder and president of Enterprise Transformation Group and Ted Lewis and Associates.
Also speaking will be valedictorian Rylah Watts, daughter of Josh and Shannon Watts, and salutatorian Camdyn Cole, daughter of Craig and Molly Cole.
Rylah plans to attend Cedarville University majoring in linguistics. Camdyn will attend Westminster College with a major in mathematics and a minor in secondary education.
Senior class officers are Alexandra Kwiat, president; Aaralyn Nogay, vice president; Danielle Memo, secretary; and Joseph Lepore, treasurer. Student government officers include Nathan Rynd, president; Sydney Lockley, vice president; Ashlyn Hayes, secretary; and Danielle Memo, treasurer.
The class trip to Cedar Point took place June 2. Class favorites include: movie, “Coco”; hangout, Luca Smith’s basement; saying, “Did Xan make a Quizlet?”; and car, “Felix,” Ella Kosior’s car. Class advisor is Cynthia Welker.
The members of the Class of 2023 are: Rylah Watts V # T, Camdyn Cole S ^ # T, Brandon Allshouse, Connor Aven, Marissa Balzli ^ #, Michael Balzli, Alexandria Bender ^ # T, Jackson Billyk, Ally Blundo, Cameron Bolinger, Carter Brooks ^ #, Lainey Brucker, Abbey Caravella, Anthony Collette, Dove Corrette-Bennett ^ # T, Nickolas Cunningham @, Isabella Cwynar ^ @, Alayna DeCarbo ^ @, Kelsey Delaney, Aviana DeLillo, Luciano DeLillo, Mira DeLisio,
Ronald DeMase, David DeVincentis, Kathrine DiMuccio, Hannah Donaldson, Andrew Dotson, Violet Dunn #, Paige Elliott @, Brett Enscoe, Angelina Fontana @, Cameron Foy, Andrew Frank ^ @, Andrew Frye @, Giana Gallick, Brendan Geiger, Jack Glies @, Jenna Glies @, Luke Glies, Robert Glies, Mairan Haggerty, Ashlyn Hayes, Guy Hixson, Emily Hohn, Johniathin Huff, Ryan Huff Jr.,
Matthew Ioanilli #, Sophia Johnson #, Austin King, Ella Kosior ^ @, Makaela Koziol, Alexandra Kwiat ^ # T, Arielle Lacap ^ # T, Joseph Lepore ^, Michael Leshinsky Jr., Mason Liguore ^ # T, Sydney Lockley ^ #, Joshua Luca, Jadyn Malizia @, Joseph Martin IV ^ @, Robert Martin, Brianna Mastropietro ^ #, Kale McConahy, Caleb McConnell, Ayden McManis, Grant Melder, Danielle Memo ^ #, James Mistretta,
William Morgan ^ # T, Andrew Moses ^ @, Nicholas Nero, Hunter Newman, Aaralyn Nogay ^ # T, Megan Pallerino, Tyler Pallerino, Jake Pape ^ @, Arista Pisciuneri, Melanie Porras, Zachary Presnar, Sasha Rasmussen @, Zachary Rich, Evan Ryder, Nathan Rynd ^ #, Lauren Salata ^ #, Mia Schaible, Tessa Senchak ^ # T, Benjamin Shultz @, Ronalyn Slagle ^ #, Kaylee Smith ^ #, Luca Smith @, Nicholas Spencer #, Elonzo Steffenhagen,
Allison Stover *, Antonio Swartz, Ethan Taylor, Nicholas Tubbs, Katalaina Venasco, Katelynn Verlato @, Vincent Villani, Kirsten Waller, Jacob Walzer, Jay Wardman, Joseph Warso, Peyton Weaver, Abigale Wells, Caleb Wethli @ and Dylan Williams.
(V is valedictorian; S is salutatorian; T is top ten; ^ is National Honor Society; # is high honors with a minimum grade average of 94 percent; @ is honors with a minimum grade average of 90 percent; and * is military commitment.)
