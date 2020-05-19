A Neshannock High graduate is part of 10 Westminster College student-faculty pairs who have been selected as the 2020 Summer Research Fellows by the Drinko Center for Undergraduate Research.
Student and faculty partners from all disciplines were encouraged to apply for the fourth annual competitive research fellowship, which provides stipends for both the undergraduate researcher and his or her faculty mentor.
Some pairs will work virtually in the early summer to complete their work, while others will perform their research later in the summer if the situation allows for access to research labs and on-campus housing.
The Drinko Center covers housing costs for recipients who wish to reside on campus for their four- or six-week research period.
Among this year’s fellowship winners is Frank Antuono, a junior business and sports management major of New Castle. He and Dr. Robert Zullo, associate professor of business, will research sponsorship initiative possibilities for Westminster College athletics.
Antuono is a son of Frank and Roni Antuono.
