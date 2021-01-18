Ralph and Nora Robinson of Neshannock Township will celebrate their 75th anniversary Jan. 19.
Mr. Robinson and Nora Caparoula were married Jan. 19, 1946, in the former Central Presbyterian Church on the Diamond in downtown New Castle. The Rev. Robert Meade Patterson officiated.
Their wedding attendants were the bride's sister Mary Caparoula Scully and Elmer Morrow. A reception dinner took place at the Tea Room on North Mercer Street, followed by a gathering of friends at Mrs. Robinson's family home on Riverview Avenue in Croton.
The Robinsons honeymooned in Cleveland and then moved to San Luis Obispo, California, where he was stationed with the Army after returning from duty in Japan. With his honorable discharge two years later, the couple returned to New Castle.
Mr. Robinson was employed by the Penn Power Company for 42 years and retired as a line foreman. He enjoys golfing, gardening, birdwatching and flying planes. Mrs. Robinson worked briefly at Shenango Pottery and enjoys baking, entertaining, playing bridge and interior decorating.
They are members of Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Robinson graduated in May 1945 from Eastbrook High School and Mrs. Robinson was a member of New Castle High School's Class of January 1946.
The Robinsons are the parents of Marcia (Phil) Praysner of Florida and the late Cheryl Borgman. The family also includes grandson Justin (Sarah) Hatchner and two great-grandsons Ayden Fisher and Cohen Hatchner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.