The Neshannock High School Class of 1970, known as The Dimensions, dedicated a memorial bench at the school on Sept. 11. More than 60 people were in attendance for the ceremony including three teachers and two wives of teachers.
The reunion, which was planned to mark the 50th anniversary of their graduation, was delayed one year due to the pandemic.
What started out as an idea and a plan to raise $1,000 to buy a simple bench to honor deceased classmates grew into something bigger. The class raised more than $6,000 and was able to purchase a nicer bench made in Butler by Keystone Ridge Designs.
After walking the school, the class committee found a spot near the football field and were given permission by the school to install the bench there. It was also realized that they could not list the names of all the deceased class members on the bench, so the committee decided to use engraved bricks as the foundation. The bricks were also used remember many of the teachers who taught them and gave them such a great foundation for their careers.
The installation was done by Dennis Rozzi. Materials for the foundation were donated by Jim Carnes of Castle Builders.
Neshannock superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan also assisted with the project along with the district's director of building and grounds Mark Ulam.
Reunion chairman John Russo was the emcee for the dedication with class president, chaplain John Love, performing a memorial service accompanied by classmate Don Wallace on bagpipes.
