The Neshannock High School Class of 1970, known as The Dimensions, will dedicate a memorial bench at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the school.
The dedication is part of the group’s 50th class reunion, which was delayed last year due to COVID-19 but has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-11 at Cedar Farm Inn in New Wilmington.
During the delay, the class raised more than $6,000 to buy and install a metal bench made in Butler by Keystone Ridge Designs. It was installed over engraved bricks memorializing deceased classmates and teachers as well as bricks donated by several living classmates who funded the project. The installation was done by Dennis Rozzi. Materials for foundation were donated by Jim Carnes of Castle Builders.
The event, which will last about 30 minutes, is open to the public. The bench is located next to the ticket stand beside the football field. Those attending are welcome to bring lawn chairs or stand during the dedication.
Class of 1970 alumnae and class president, chaplain John Love, will officiate over the dedication accompanied by Donald E. Wallace who will provide a selection of music on his bagpipes. Also planned is a recognition and remembrance of the tragic events that occurred 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.
In addition to the bench ceremony, the class also plans an informal bonfire fathering and buffet for in the evening of Sept. 10 with the reunion party and buffet scheduled for the evening of Sept. 11. For further information, contact John Russo at jrusso1331@gmail.com. The class Facebook page is “The Dimensions of 1970.”
