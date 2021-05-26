Medically speaking, Melanie Carbone has a lot of nerves, including one that's not her own.
A kindergarten teacher at Lockley Early Learning Center, Carbone experienced wrist pain for a few years, but the discomfort intensified as she began working online when the pandemic forced schools to close last spring.
"It really started to bother me, and it wasn't just pain, my fingers were also going numb," said Carbone who continues to teach virtually, working with students who have opted to remain at home this school year. "It not only affected me at work, but at home, I couldn't chop veggies for dinner or braid my daughter's hair."
Faced with unrelenting pain, and the discovery of a lump in her wrist area, Carbone sought medical treatment.
After rounds of X-rays, MRIs and pain medications, Carbone was referred to Dr. Neil Singh of Lawrence County Orthopedics and Sports Medicine – UPMC.
While medication had treated Carbone's pain, Singh searched for a solution to the cause of the discomfort, a non-cancerous lipoma tumor, which had completely splintered her ulnar nerve.
Singh performed surgery to remove the three-centimeter lipoma and used donated human nerve tissue to bridge the gap created in Carbone's ulnar nerve.
"Grafts are used in different scenarios, usually with trauma patients, and in the last three years or so this type of technology has really gained traction," Singh said, explaining that nerve surgery is frequently performed on patients with lacerations or penetrating wounds, such as a gunshot.
"For (Melanie) with specific damage to a specific nerve, it was best to use a donor rather than one of her own (nerves for the graft)," Singh explained. "We don't want to rob Peter to pay Paul, doing an additional surgery and damage another area."
Post-surgery, Carbone explained that she went through a brief period of continued numbness, but, "eventually, slowly, I noticed there wasn't any pain or numbness."
Highlighting importance of organ and tissue donation, Singh added that using of human donor nerves is "a very useful tool to have when working with complicated nerve patients. It's given a lot of them a meaningful recovery."
Carbone is glad she's in that group.
"If I could do it all over, I would have done it sooner," Carbone said, adding that she is pain free with full range of motion in her wrist. "If I would have known how well this would work out, I wouldn't have waited."
