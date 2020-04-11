The Westminster College Celebrity Series show “I Am, He Said: A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond” starring Matt Vee has been rescheduled for Oct. 5.
The show was originally set for April 4, as part of the Celebrity Series 2019-2020 season, but was postponed until June 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The show will now take place Oct. 5.
Vee, the nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee, will perform Neil Diamond favorites such as “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “America,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” and “Sweet Caroline.” Also on stage will be Jeff and Tommy Vee, sons of the legendary Bobby Vee and founders of The Killer Vees.
Tickets originally issued for the performance will be honored at the October show.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Celebrity Series box office at (724) 946-7354 or by visiting www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.