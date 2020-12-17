From the red-and-white archway greeting visitors to the inflatable Santa Claus, Christmas trees, polar bears and the nativity scene, this time of year is always the biggest when it comes to decorations at Marlene Sypolt’s house.
Starting the Friday after Thanksgiving, the 62-year-old Sharon resident starts decorating her home for Christmas. This year, she had some assistance from her daughter, Erin Sypolt, 31, who recently moved back to the area from Florida.
“This year it took about three days,” Marlene said. “Doing it by myself, usually that takes four to five days.”
Aside from the inflatables, the display features red and white lights to match the archway and walkway, as well as icicles and lights projected on the home.
While many houses in her neighborhood also decorate and encourage each other, Sypolt said she suspects the increased time spent at home due to the pandemic has encouraged more people in general to decorate, as she sometimes found items such as lights disappearing from store shelves quicker than previous years.
“I think people are trying to bring some joy and happiness, so they’re getting some new lights and decorations,” Sypolt said.
Among the other residents who decided to decorate their homes for Christmas this year was Kim Coon, 39, of Sharpsville, whose decorations included an inflatable snowman family and Christmas tree, lights and a countdown to Christmas projected on her home.
Coon tries to keep things fresh each year by adding a new item, which this year meant an inflated red truck featuring Santa, a snow man, a tree and a penguin riding along.
The decorations started going up relatively early this year, during one of the evenings in October that were about 70 degrees. A neighbor also helped put up the higher decorations, Coon said.
“I try to pick a nice day, since I don’t like putting things up when it’s a cold outside,” Coon said.
Normally Coon and her husband would visit Michigan throughout the year, where she would stop in Frakenmuth at the store Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, which is open year-round. Since the pandemic limited travel, she did some more shopping online, which ultimately led her to discover the red truck on Amazon.
Despite the changes to shopping this year, Coon said she still loves to decorate for the holidays and suggests people start small, then try to build their decorations over time. Looking at other people’s displays can also provide some ideas for next year.
“It brings joy to other people, like people that walk through the neighborhood and there’s a few of the neighbor’s kids who really enjoy it,” she said of decorations.
Also decorating their home this year was Tawnee Kantner, 44, of Sharon. Though she and her husband moved into their current home too late to decorate for Halloween, Kantner’s home now features candy canes, lights along the roof, inflatables and white lights throughout the yard, while projected lights are synced to Christmas music.
“It makes people smile, and it makes me smile,” Kantner said.
Their house was built in 1902, so the older-style construction meant there were no outdoor outlets. That meant Kantner’s husband — who normally helps with the bulb checking and wiring, had to install outdoor outlets for the various decorations. Power strips also helped control the various cords that needed plugged in, Kantner said.
Though decorating is a practice that requires “lots of patients,” Kantner said it’s worth all ultimately worth it, whether she’s getting texts or videos from friends as they drive past her decorations or when she gets to enjoy other people’s decorations.
“There’s so many people decorating on my street — I love it,” she said.
(Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at ddye@sharonherald.com.)
