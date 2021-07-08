The New Castle High School Class of 1978 will have a 70-plus-1 birthday bash from 7 to 10 p.m. July 31 at Edward’s Restaurant on Wilmington Avenue.
The cost is $25 per person. The night will feature appetizers, DJ Greg Marshall and a cash bar.
For more information or to make a reservation, email Elizabeth Compelio at lizabeth212@hotmail.com.
