Artwork by Paige Stewart and Tim Magenta is currently on display in the Foster Art Gallery located in Patterson Hall on the Westminster College campus.
The exhibition, which runs through March 31, features oil paintings with a focus on nature and outdoor culture.
Artwork by Paige Stewart, a member of the Westminster College art faculty, is strongly influenced by the spaces, culture and people that surround her since recently moving from a metropolitan area back to her small rural hometown.
Stewart utilizes the physical nature of oil painting to evoke a mood that portrays humanity’s grotesque, absurd and mystical aspects with a narrative that embraces the ridiculous and exhibit dichotomy between reality and fantasy.
Magenta utilizes both figure and the American landscapes in his oil paintings to portray the idea of escape from the urban to the rural, exploring the intersect between outdoor and urban life.
Magenta’s painting ideas are informed by his environment and the shift from urban culture caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns that generated a resurgence from urban lifestyle to nature. Magenta primarily paints narratives of hiking, fishing and camping along with illustrations from vintage outdoorsman’s magazines and advertisements.
The Foster Art Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
