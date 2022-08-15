The Lawrence County Historical Society is partnering with the King Beaver Archaeological Group to host a public exhibit of local Native American artifacts at the Clavelli Historical Mansion, 408 N. Jefferson St., New Castle.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 and is free to the public. Reservations are not required.
Items on display include arrowheads, tools, ax blades, knife blades and other weapons. Artifact experts will be on hand to provide detailed explanations of the various pieces. Informational handouts and discussions on the Native Americans of this area will also be available.
For the young folks, there will be a story reading of “How to Catch a Dinosaur,” a dinosaur coloring contest and dinosaur corn hole toss contest.
Tours of the Clavelli Historical Mansion will also be offered during the event for $5 per person. Reservations are required for the tour. For more information or to make reservations for the mansion tour, contact the Lawrence County Historical Society at (724) 658-4022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.