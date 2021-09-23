Medical Mobile Alerts launched earlier this month in New Castle.
Located at 318 Highland Ave., the new company offers a comprehensive line of in-home and mobile alerts products. The company was founded by Michael Angiolelli, who said he has a strong interest in serving the local community. The company’s slogan is “Your safety is everything to us.”
Currently, the company offers service in 30 states and plans to cater to western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio. The company is excited to serve the needs of the local community.
“At Medical Mobile Alerts, you’re not just a customer, you’re family,” Angiolelli said. “I want all of my customers to feel confident in our services, and get the same service I would want for my own family.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have struggled with placing loved ones in nursing homes. Medical Mobile Alerts is proud to offer services to the local community to help the elderly residents of the community age in place. The company stands for old school, hard-working values and wants to ensure every customer’s complete satisfaction.
For more information, visit www.medicalmobilealerts.com or call the company’s office at (724) 749-4500.
