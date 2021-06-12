The Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Infantry Division Band will perform at the New Wilmington Borough Amphitheater, 435 S. New Castle St., on June 28.
The program sponsored by LIVE New Wilmington, is free, open to the public and will begin at 7:00 PM.
Formed in 1944, the band has performed for several presidents of the United States, governors of Pennsylvania, the Duke of Luxemburg, and the president of France. The 28th has supported many parades and public ceremonies in Pennsylvania, as well as neighboring states and foreign countries.
The 28th Infantry Division Band is under the command of CW2 Aaron Burkle.
The 40 part-time citizen soldiers take pride in their history of service.
