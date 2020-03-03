Mythical horses focus of art exhibit at college

Westminster College senior Nicole Gardner’s art is on display through March 27 at the school’s Foster Art Gallery.
Gardner, an honors student and fine arts major from New Wilmington, has put together a solo gallery exhibit titled “Horses from Legend, Folklore, and Mythology.”
Gardner’s series, informed by historical research conducted alongside her studio work, was developed over the course of the past year.
“As a collection, each of my pieces represents a visual narrative that exposes the audience to myths from various cultures, time periods and religions,” said Gardner, a Westminster Honors student from New Wilmington. “I am illustrating a wide range of mythical horses beyond the unicorn and Pegasus.”
A gallery reception over the weekend was scheduled to coincide with National Horse Protection Day, a day created to bring light to the plight of horses in America and beyond and help the thousands of unwanted horses in this country to find forever homes.
The Foster Art Gallery, located in Patterson Hall on Westminster’s campus, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For more information, contact Summer Zickefoose, assistant professor of art and director of the Foster Art Gallery, at (724) 946-7267 or zickefse@westminster.edu.
