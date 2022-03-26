Mutts Gone Nuts will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. March 31 at Westminster College’s Orr Auditorium.
The special family show is not part of the Celebrity Series season ticket package. Tickets, priced at $15, are available by calling (724) 946-7354 or visiting westminster.edu/celebrity series.
The Celebrity Series is partnering with the Lawrence County Humane Society and Tails of Hope offering a free show ticket (with the purchase of one ticket) to anyone who visits or adopts a shelter animal and/or had their new pet spayed or neutered.
On the show night, Westminster’s Pre-Vet Society will collect donations for the Humane Society. Items needed include canned and dry cat and dog food, treats, chew toys, blankets, towels, paper towels, leashes, collars, bleach, dishwashing liquid, disinfecting wipes, laundry detergent, window cleaners, paper towels, garbage bags, mops, sponges, brooms and rubber gloves.
A post-performance, on-stage photo opportunity will also be available for a $10 donation to the Humane Society. In addition, the Celebrity Series will make a donation to the Humane Society on behalf of the students in Dr. Robert Zullo’s marketing class who sold tickets on campus.
The all-ages show is sponsored by North Memorial Animal Hospital, Dr. Richard Ribarevsky, Dr. Anthony Uberti and Wilmington Family Medicine Associates and Arts & Education at the Hoyt.
As of March 12, masks are optional for Celebrity Series patrons and there are no vaccine or testing requirements. However, patrons should check westminster.edu/celebritycovid before attending performances for any policy updates as masking requirements are based on local positivity rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.