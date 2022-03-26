Scott Houghton’s providing jobs.
Among his hires have been Chuck Taylor, Mr. Finnie and Shorty McNerdy, all border collie mixes rescued by the founder of Mutts Gone Nuts, a comedic canine show coming to Westminster College March 31.
“We work with the rescue community and often foster dogs from specific breed rescue groups, among them border collies and Australian shepherds,” Houghton explained. “Often a family will get one of these dogs and not realize how active they are. They’re working breeds and if they don’t have a job, they get a little nutty.
“The saying is that if you don’t give a border collie a job, they’ll make a job and most likely that will involve herding and rearranging your furniture,” he continued, explaining why many working breed dogs end up in shelters or with rescue groups. “Thankfully, the traits these dogs have that drive people crazy are perfect for us. We give them work.”
With three decades of entertainment experience, Houghton and his wife, Joan, were performing as a juggling act, but found themselves looking to expand.
Working at Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede in the early 2000s, the long-time animal lovers befriended the show’s animal trainers and their menagerie of ostriches, buffalo, chickens and pigs and decided to incorporate some dogs into their own act.
“It started with three dogs from the shelter,” Houghton said. “It gave us a second wind. We ended up throwing out the juggling. It’s a lot more fun, and, honestly, dogs sell more tickets.”
Currently, the Houghtons have eight canines “working” with them in the show. Those dogs are joined by others owned by Samantha Valle, Mutts Gone Nuts’ lead trainer. Also part of the show is comedian Jonathan Burns.
In addition to their stage shows, Mutts Gone Nuts perform at sporting events and the dogs have appeared on-field at halftime of Pittsburgh Steelers’ home games.
Along with providing entertainment, the shows are a platform to promote responsible pet ownership and donations to the Lawrence County Humane Society will be accepted on show night.
“As a mom to three rescued fur babies, I am thrilled to not only present this show, but also to raise awareness and advocate for animals in shelters who are in need of loving homes,” noted Celebrity Series director Connie McGinnis.
“We encourage everyone to look at rescue groups and shelters for their next pets, there’s some great dogs out there,” Houghton said, explaining some dogs he and his wife foster end up going to other forever homes while a few end up on stage.
“We try to find out what it is that they enjoy, like fetching or jumping, and incorporate that into the show,” Houghton said of the animals that reside on the couple’s four-acre property in Maryland. “The highest compliment someone can give us is to say the dogs look like they’re having a good time.
“This isn’t a circus act. These are our pets who just happen to have a job doing shows on the weekend.”
