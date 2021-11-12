Brass musicians of any developmental level are invited to attend Westminster College’s 2021 Brass Extravaganza.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, in the Will W. Orr Auditorium.
This event is open to anyone who plays a brass instrument, any age and any level. Guests will get to play in a group warm up, participate in masterclasses, work with guest artists, perform in brass choir, and hear recitals performed by guest artists and faculty.
Featured bands include the Westminster College Faculty Brass Quintet, and A Minor Tune Up — a trumpet and brass-wind repair service shop.
Westminster Faculty members Dr. Tim Winfield, trumpet, Heather Johnson, horn, and Dr. R. Tag Greig, trombone, will be joined by Terry Gale, trumpet, Kyle Grabigel ’15, tuba, and Devon Greig ’14, drums in a recital of brass quintet music.
The 2021 guest artist for this year’s brass extravaganza is Sgt. First Class J.G. Miller, who plays horn with the U.S. Army Field Band. Miller is a Colorado native and holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Southern California, along with degrees from University of Arizona and The Eastman School of Music, where he gained his Performer’s Certificate.
Miller will present a master class and perform a solo recital titled “Historical Heroes and Fantasie Villians,” which includes original composition by the performer, for everyone in attendance.
Alongside Miller, Westminster College full-time faculty members, Dr. Greig, professor of music, and Dr. Winfield, associate professor of music, will offer masterclasses.
Lunch will be provided by the College.
To register for the event, visit www.westminster.edu/music or contact Winfield at winfietd@westminster.edu or (724) 946-7274.
