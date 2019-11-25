Anna Irene Roher, 66, of Brent North Liberty Road, Volant passed away at her residence at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2019. Born in Grove City to the late William Garland Hulings and Irene Ferry Labor, she married James Arthur Roher on June 13, 1972, who survives at the residence. A graduate of Sl…
