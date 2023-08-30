On Sept. 12, music by composer Judy Bruce of New Castle will be performed at Teample Rodel Sholom, 4905 Fifth Ave. in the Oakland area of Pittsburgh.
Bruce was asked by the Pittsburgh Musical Club to present a one-hour concert using many varied instrumental combinations. The Pittsburgh Musical Club is believed to be the largest such club in the U.S.
The concert begins at 1 p.m. Dr. Nanette Solomon, formerly of New Castle, will be accompanying some of the instrumentalists as well as playing a piano solo. One of the pieces she will be playing is form soprano and piano with the lyric poems that are sung written by her husband, Jonathan Solomon, a former New Castle attorney.
The concert is free and open to the public with free parking behind the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.