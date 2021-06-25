Museum display, contest feature drive-ins

Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum president Jerry Kern and local artist Dominic Lynn recently unveiled a display of Lynn’s drawing of the Super Castle Drive-In Theatre, which was located near the site now occupied by Walmart.
Lynn’s drawing, along with historic background researched by Betty DiRisio, are the first installments in the museum’s celebration of the area’s rich drive-in theater history. The dedicated wall includes Lynn’s drawing and other information concerning the Super Castle.
The wall also features a display celebrating the very first drive-in theater in the United States, the Camden Drive-In located in the Pennsauken Township area of Camden, N.J. It opened in 1933.
In conjunction with the drive-in display, the museum is announcing a contest, which will be conducted on its Facebook page. “Share Your Memories” will ask posters to the page to share their drive-in memories as patrons and/or employees.
A memory will be selected each day through July 9. The winner will be able to visit the museum, located at 11 S. Mill St., and select an item from the gift counter (excluding publications). Kern, Lynn and museum curator Bob Vargo will select each day’s winner.
