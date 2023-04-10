Warner Bros. Entertainment is known around the world for producing some of the most famous entertainment brands in the world, including DC Comics, Harry Potter, Scooby-Doo and the Looney Tunes.
The company was founded on April 4, 1923, by the four Warner brothers — Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack.
While fans will celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary throughout the year, volunteers at the Historic Cascade Theatre Museum in New Castle take pride in knowing the Warners’ career started years earlier in the city.
“Warner Bros is aware of that. This is where it all started,” said museum curator Robert Vargo. “Without us, there would be no celebration.”
Added museum vice president John Meyers: “It all started here. Nobody has that claim.”
The museum, on April 4, hosted an all-day celebration where attendees could take a tour of the museum, get their picture taken with Bugs Bunny, watch classic Looney Tunes cartoons or the documentary film “The Brothers Warner,” which was made by Cass Warner, granddaughter of Harry Warner.
The event was sponsored by the New Castle Public Library, Lawrence County Historical Society and Visit Lawrence County.
Continuing the celebration, every Saturday at noon, the Cascade Theatre will show free Looney Tunes cartoons as part of “Looney Noons.”
In addition, there will be a free classic Warner Bros. movie shown every Wednesday at noon at the Cascade Theatre.
The first film shown was 1927’s “The Jazz Singer,” which was the first feature-length talking picture or “talkie.”
Vargo said museum volunteers have worked hard to research and present the history of the Warner family and its accomplishments, especially the history of their first theatre in New Castle, The Cascade, which had opened on Feb. 2, 1907.
“This is actually the birthplace,” Meyers said. “There’s so much history in this town that people forgot about.”
Volunteer Marianne Hooker said she wants this portion of New Castle history to be remembered, while board secretary Rebecca Taylor said she remembers watching Looney Tunes growing up, and wants to help preserve Warner Bros history.
Vargo noted there is more to the Warner brothers than just their contributions to film, as they helped with different social causes back in the day. One of these was helping with prison reform.
He said after hearing stories about poor treatment of inmates at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York, Harry Warner had some of his writers go undercover to see the conditions in the facility.
When the writers returned, they told Warner the conditions were worse than what was previously reported.
This led Warner to demand a movie be made about this, which resulted in the 1932 film “I am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang.”
Vargo said the Warner family had a motto with their endeavors: “To educate, entertain and enlighten.”
“The film caused such a stir across the country it caused major prison reform,” Vargo said. “They always did cultural things like that.”
Vargo said since the museum had its formal grand opening last October, people from across the country and the world have come to visit.
“There’s only one first Warner Bros. theater and you’re standing in it,” Vargo said.
Meyers said the museum volunteers want the museum to be the start of the “restart” of downtown New Castle.
