Theatre Westminster and Sodexo Dining Services will host a murder mystery dinner fundraiser for the Stop Hunger Foundation at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in Berlin Lounge located in Westminster’s McKelvey Campus Center.
In the student-directed “A Meal to Die For,” written by Eileen Clark, a community events committee gathers for a meal to say farewell to one of the members. The relaxed social occasion is interrupted by murder.
Guests try to figure out who’s guilty of the murder.
Throughout the whodunit performance, guests can enjoy a three-course meal and participate in raffles to raise funds for the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation.
The event is open to the public. Tickets must be reserved by Sept. 23 at www.showtix4u.com.
For more information, contact Dr. Karen Dabney, visiting assistant professor of theatre, at dabneykm@westminster.edu or (724) 946-6238.
