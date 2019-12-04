Multiple authors to converge downtown for book signing

Book lovers will have their choice of local authors to choose from at the book signing that is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday The Confluence on East Washington Street.
The highlight of the signing is an anthology recently published by Pokeberry Press, titled, "The Keep." The title is modeled on the medieval castle tower that served as a defense against enemies. "The Keep" is full of short fiction and nonfiction stories, poems and photographs that focus on New Castle's past and present, in hopes of defending it from decline. The anthology contains stories of historical figures, personal reflections and photos of prominent sites in New Castle.
The 14 authors scheduled for the signing event, which is being conducted in conjunction with New Castle's Hometown Holly Days, all have published their own books and some have also contributed to "The Keep." They will be autographing copies of the anthology, as well as their own books.
The authors include:
•Larry Schweiger, president and CEO of National Wildlife Federation, co-chair of the board of directors of the Alliance for Climate Protection. His books include "Last Chance: Preserving Life in Earth" and "Climate Crisis and Corrupt Politics."
•Colleen Chamberlain, author of "How to Hike and NOT Die", an entertaining how-to book on outdoor safety. She writes under her pen name, Penny Allenwood.
•The Rev. Karen Heasley, minister of The Spiritual Path Church in New Castle. In her book, "Treasures from the Spirit World," she enlightens readers about the religion of spiritualism with a series of short essays on the subject.
•Rhonny Dam, a New Castle native, who wrote "An Atypical Chick. She shares her story as a childfree-by-choice woman and how she came to believe that "atypical chicks" are the ones who must be willing to create, not just a new path, but a paradigm shift to confront the need for a smaller population on earth and to ease the adaptation to our changing world by serving others.
•Anne Maro Stanina,is the author of the Annie Mouse children's book series. The fifth book in the series, "Annie Mouse's Route 66 Adventure: a photo journal follows the mouse family on their Route 66 cross-country trip."
•Michael and Ju-Ju DeLillo tell the tale of their grandfather's imprisonment after a sham trial in Youngstown. Anyone from Mahoningtown and the New Castle area will recognize the families mentioned in their true murder mystery, "Mixed-up Innocence: Murder at the Spaghetti House."
Other authors from the book who plan to attend are:
•Dorothy Knight Burchett, author of the book "Miles and Miracles" and "On Sunny Lane", a weekly column that appears in the New Castle News.
•Debra Sanchez, author of several award-winning books in English and Spanish and has won awards in many genres, including children's stories, poetry, fantasy, fiction and non-fiction.
•Colleen Seeger, author of "Snippets".
•Ann Antognoli, a teacher of high school English for 25 years.
•Randy Ryan, author of children's books and horror fiction, such as, "Perspectives" and "Haunted Farms".
•Rich Yates, author of such books as, "A Love Book," Greg," "Placement Poems and Vignettes," and "Mom."
•Stephen V. Ramey, author of two books of flash fiction: "Glass Animals" and "We Dissolve."
•Susan Linville has published three books on New Castle history, "Historic New Castle Neighborhoods, Vols. 1 and 2" and "In Hot Pursuit: The Hidden History of the Underground Railroad in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania."
Ramey and Linville also operate Pokeberry Press, which is sponsoring the book signing, The publishing company is a subsidiary of Pokeberry Exchange, a tea and novelty shop located at the corner of Mercer and North Streets in New Castle.
