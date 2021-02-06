Mt. Jackson church returning to indoor worship tomorrow

Mt. Jackson Presbyterian Church is going back inside.
For the past eight weeks, the congregation has held its Sunday worship services in the church parking lot, the same as it did from March through mid-summer. However, at 11 a.m. Sunday, the Rev. Donald Aull and his flock will be back in the pews for worship, following safety precautions that were implemented last summer.
Hymnals and Bibles have been removed from the pews and replaced with printed song lyrics and Bible readings. Masks will be worn upon entry, exit and while singing. Social distancing will be maintained by having bulletins placed prior to the service in pews where congregants should sit.
Aull’s message during the what the congregation hopes was the final outdoor service focused on the importance of believers gathering together; to encourage, to listen, to watch and to learn how to be faithful. Church members who could not gather shoulder to shoulder still assembled fender to fender, listening to the service with radios on and heaters running.
The church is located at 129 Mt. Air Road in Mt. Jackson. For anyone who can make, or is not comfortable attending, the indoor service, it will be recorded and posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.