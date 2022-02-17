Mrs. Markham moved a lot in the past two years.
But this weekend, the romantic comedy will finally move over.
Originally set to take the New Castle Playhouse stage in the spring of 2020, “Move Over Mrs. Markham” was two weeks from opening when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered stages locally and across the globe.
“My cast had worked their butts off, but then we had to secure everything and go home. and time went on and on,” recalled the show’s director Paula Ferguson.
Eventually, the Playhouse reopened in the fall of 2021, staging successful runs of Neil Simon’s “Fools” followed by a holiday production of “Elf.” But, when looking ahead to the 2022 season, Playhouse leaders realized there were some problems with scheduling. Two of the theater’s long-time directors, Paul Angelucci and Lester Malizia, had passed away during 2021 and both men had had shows planned for this year.
“They moved us to February, but I didn’t know that until November. I thought I was going to come unglued. I’m ready for the show to open. It’s not quite ready, but I’m ready,” Ferguson said last week, noting that the scheduling move had her directing while dealing with her husband’s nearly two-month hospitalization and other family health issues as well as a full-time job and the typical hectic holiday season.
“I want to keep the drama on the stage, not off the stage,” she joked.
While the off-stage challenges were more than enough, Ferguson also faced tests on stage.
Six of the nine members of the 2020 cast were unable to commit to the rescheduled performance dates, leaving her scrambling to fill roles. She credits Playhouse board president and veteran actor Phillip J. Clark Jr. with recruiting replacement actors.
“I’m finally starting to calm down, and Phil Clark is the reason, he saved the cast,” Ferguson said, adding, “I’ll never be able to thank him enough.”
The cast, of which Clark is a part, includes two rookie actors – Matthew Kingman and RoAnn Romeo – and several veterans, all of whom the director said have meshed well together to tell the story of Phillip and Joanna Markham and their elegant London flat, which is empty and undergoing renovations.
A straight-laced publisher of children’s books, Phillip shares an office with Henry Lodge on the ground floor of the building and lets Henry borrow the apartment to entertain his latest girlfriend. At the same time, Joanna is persuaded to let Henry’s wife, Linda, borrow the apartment, so she can entertain her lover. What nobody knows is that the Markhams’ interior designer has decided that this was the night he would invite the au pair girl to the flat.
Each couple expects to find the apartment empty when they arrive, and chaos ensues when all three sets of people converge on the flat at once.
“I always appreciate a show written in a historic era, and this one’s funny and almost timeless with great characters,” Ferguson said of the farce set in the post-World War II era and written by Ray Cooney and John Chapman.
“While there were times when I never thought this show would get to this point, it’s been really, really rewarding. My veterans are killing it and, because of their presence, everyone’s killing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.