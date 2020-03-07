Mr. Agave and Mrs. Manfreda: An unusual love story

I was a sophomore in high school back in 1959 when Tommy Edwards released his song, “He Lived on the Sunny Side of the Mountain.” The song goes on that he never met his love, because “she lived on the twilight side of the hill.”
I thought of this, while listening to a webinar on the Mangave, pronounced man-GAA-vey, plant.
This love story began in the Mexican desert in the early part of 2000. There was field of Manfreda succulent plants growing, and some plantsmen were out harvesting their seeds. When they planted the seeds back at the nursery, two plants grew five times the normal size of the average Manfredas. They became a little suspicious.
What they discovered was a valley next to where the Manfredas were located that had Agave plants growing. Love will find a way, and that way was either a passing bee or hummingbird that took Mr. Agave’s pollen over to Mrs. Manfreda’s flower, and a new plant was born. Isn’t love wonderful?
The plants were grown at a nursery in Hempstead, Texas, named Yucca Do Nursery. Carl Schoenfeld, Wade Roitsch and Tony Advent gave the plants the name Mangave, a mix of the two plant names, Manfreda and Agave.
Now we have succulent plants that can be planted in a container, which will actually grow to a larger size. After speaking to Sandy at Maple Grove, her comment was, “They’re cool!” I think that term came out of the ‘60s.
Since they only flower every 10 to 25 years, you can see that it may be a little hard to accumulate seeds to have a large enough amount of plants to sell to the public. Along comes our friend Hans Hansen of Walter’s Gardens who discovered a way to produce them by tissue culture, which is cloning plants in a special laboratory environment. Now they are commercially available.
When planting a Mangave in a container, you will need to use a gritty soil such as cactus soil mix. They need water, just not tons of it, so water when needed. It’s best to keep the soil on the dry side during the winter months.
Mangaves will grow best and give you their best leaf coloration when grown in full sun. The leaves are shaped like an Agave, but without the sharp spines and teeth. The leaves may have a red or purple coloration and are much faster growers than the Agaves.
The plants have some strange names and there are at least 40 cultivars available. Sandy named a few that she has growing, such as “Bad Hair Day,” “Freckles and Speckles,” “Pineapple Express” and “Falling Waters.” A new one called “Praying Hands” should be out soon.
Now for the good and bad news about the plant. They only bloom once in their lifetime. On some varieties, you will need a ladder to get to the top of the flower stem. The flowers last for two to three days and do attract hummingbirds. Once the plant blooms, it dies. But, it does produce pups, so you can transplant them, and start your adventure all over again.
I’ve been a big fan of Walters Gardens for a long time. They are one of the largest suppliers of perennials in North America and are located in Zeeland, Michigan, in case you visit there often. They do not sell retail.
I remember a lot of the hit songs back in the ‘60s. I had a Sonny and Cher album that had the song on it, “You’re Not Real Pretty but You’re Mine.” I use to sing that to the girl I was dating at the time. For some reason, she broke up with me.
Make your space a green space.
