Motorists are reminded that they must stop when a school bus is discharging passengers and the red lights are flashing.
Neshannock Township police have received complaints that drivers are passing school buses while the lights are activated.
This, police said, dangerous for the children and against the law.
Police note that several Neshannock school buses have been outfitted with cameras to record these violations.
Video from these buses will be provided to the police who will issue citations to the offenders.
Fines for this offense exceed $300 and points can be assessed to the motorists’ driving record.
Police also remind motorists that Wilmington Road is not a divided highway so even if driving in the opposite direction, the driver still must stop for stopped school buses in the opposing lane if the bus’s red lights are flashing.
