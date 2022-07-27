The Home Plate Heroes softball team organized a road trip to kick off a scholarship fund that pays tribute to a fallen warrior.
The team organized a benefit motorcycle run, proceeds of which were used for the Edward Mills Scholarship Fund. Staff Sgt. Edward Mills, a 2000 Union High graduate and a member of member of the Army’s 101st Airborne Ranger Pathfinder, was killed May 26, 2011, on his third tour of duty in Afghanistan.
“It was a pure, 100 percent donation run,” organizer Mark Davis said. “We didn’t charge anyone to enter. We ended up raising just under $2,000, and the VFW covered the difference so that we could give them an even $2,000.”
The run began at Gaston Park and stopped at five local VFW posts: Volant, Mercer, Hickory, West Middlesex and Neshannock Post 13, located on East Washington Street, adjacent to Cascade Park, where the run concluded.
The bikers were escorted on the last leg of their run, first by a truck from the Mahoning Township Fire Department, then the Neshannock Township Police Department and finally the New Castle Police Department. Officers from the Shenango and Hickory township police departments controlled traffic as the bikers entered Cascade Park, Davis said.
“We called it the Mills Leadership Donation Run,” Davis said. “Union High School seniors write essays, and the theme was ‘What Leadership Leans to Me.’ The essays are then given to the Mills family, and they read them, and the pick the one that most represents the leadership values of Eddie Mills.
A basket auction also took place as part of the event, which ended with participants enjoying hamburgers, hotdogs and chicken wraps.
