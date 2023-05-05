The first of five blessing of motorcycles was held Sunday at Riverwalk Park.
The next blessing will be tomorrow at The Grill on the Hill restaurant at 3208 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township. That event is sponsored by Lawrence County A.B.A.T.E. Chapter 8.
Other blessings are scheduled for May 21 at Wampum Borough Park, May 21 at New Life Baptist Church in New Wilmington and June 4 at the Volant VFW Post 7465 on Brent Road.
