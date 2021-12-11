Dear Dr. Roach: My local hospital told me that I can’t donate blood because I have a pacemaker and had me sign a form acknowledging that I’ve been told that. My cardiologist said he never heard of this. What is your opinion? – C.K.W.
Answer: I’m with your cardiologist.
A bit of research shows that although some people with pacemakers have been turned down from donating blood, there is no need to do so unless the person has another reason not to donate. This includes some medications used to decrease blood clotting. The American Red Cross specifically allows people with pacemakers to donate blood, so long as their pulse is normal. The maker of one brand of pacemakers noted that the pacemaker is shielded from any machines used during blood donation – meaning it’s safe for YOU to donate blood.
Some blood banks want people to wait for a period of time after the pacemaker is placed, perhaps because of the very unlikely event of a blood infection. Each blood bank has its own rules to protect the safety of the blood supply and the donors. Most blood banks allow healthy people with pacemakers to donate.
Dear Dr. Roach: I was hospitalized and put on IV antibiotics two weeks ago, and followed it up with another week of oral antibiotics, amoxicillin. Since getting this treatment, I have had diarrhea. Is this a result of the antibiotics? – K.M.B.
Answer: The diarrhea is very likely to be related to the antibiotics. Antibiotics destroy much of your healthy bacteria living in the colon, which often leads to diarrhea. Most of the time, the normal bacteria will come back after finishing the antibiotics, and the diarrhea goes away.
Diarrhea with fever or blood, or that persists, should prompt evaluation for a serious infection, Closteroides dificile, which needs urgent treatment. C. diff is resistant to most antibiotics, so virtually any antibiotic predisposes to this dangerous infection, as the C diff take over the intestine after the healthy bacteria have been killed off by the antibiotics.
Many people will treat antibiotic-associated diarrhea with probiotics (healthy bacteria), either as food (such as yogurt) or as a supplement. It’s not clear how effective this is.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.