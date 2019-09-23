It’s been two months, but fans still want to know about the celebration heard around the world.
The celebration — U.S. Women’s National Team star Alex Morgan mimicked sipping tea from a cup during the FIFA World Cup semifinals against England in July — became one of the memorable moments from this summer’s quadrennial tournament in France.
For some, it was a harmless celebration after an important goal in an important game, which also happened to fall on Morgan’s 30th birthday. For others, it was just another arrogant act by a loud, outspoken team that put itself under a microscope after forward Megan Rapinoe’s critical comments about President Donald J. Trump prior to the tournament.
For Morgan?
“The criticism came and for me, it was all unexpected,” Morgan said during a speaking event Sunday at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House. “Why can’t I celebrate? Why can’t I do what I want to do after I score, whether it’s a knee slide or sipping tea? This is sports. You’re supposed to celebrate your successes.”
Morgan spoke to a crowd of more than 800 — which included members of The Rock’s women’s soccer team, students, parents and high school and youth players — for an hour, taking questions from a panel and then the audience. The event was co-sponsored by the Gender Studies program at SRU.
The team co-captain, who scored six goals on the way to helping the U.S. team to its second straight World Cup title, said she felt the criticism she received was a double standard based on the reaction — or lack thereof — when a male athlete celebrates a touchdown or goal.
“Why would males be able to celebrate in any fashion they want and do whatever they like when they score a touchdown or a goal or whatever and we’re criticized for being too arrogant, too confident?” Morgan asked.
When the American team finally won the World Cup five days after the pretend tea party, Morgan and her teammates celebrated in the locker room in Paris and continued through a ticker-tape parade in New York City and TV show appearances.
“Finally after the win, we had this criticism that I was faced with that the team (now) was faced with that we were too arrogant in our win and that we needed to tone it back,” Morgan said. “Well, we’ve been told our whole lives that we’ve been taking up too much space. We just took an approach that we’re unapologetic because we’re the best in the world and we deserve to be celebrated that way.”
Morgan also spoke about the national team’s ongoing lawsuit against parent company U.S. Soccer over pay discrimination, mental health and her growing media imprint which includes writing children’s books and a soon-to-be media company (She already has a docu-series on ESPN Plus.).
For now, Morgan is off to Italy meet up with her family in Milan.
After all, she and Rapinoe are two of the three finalists for the Best FIFA Women’s Player award, to be announced today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.