Lawrence County school districts will receive approximately $3.31 million in federal funding under the CARES Act to ensure students have the resources they need to continue learning during the pandemic.
According to state Rep. Chris Sainato, the funding to seven area school districts will make it possible to develop a reliable, well-equipped system that is accessible to all students.
“When the pandemic erupted, it drastically limited the way we interact, and that created major challenges for our education system,” Sainato said. “Our dedicated teachers stepped up to fill the void with online lessons, but additional planning and resources are essential.
“The funding coming our way will provide critical resources for planning and coordination, the purchase of necessary technology, and the creation of curricula and programs that ensure all our students continue to learn and thrive — regardless of the setting.”
Sainato said districts will receive the following funding:
•Laurel School District — $139,567
•Mohawk Area School District — $259,494
•Neshannock Township School District — $108,449
•New Castle Area School District — $1,928,552
•Shenango Area School District — $266,552
•Wilmington Area School District — $413,689
•Union Area School District — $191,515
The money comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund under the CARES Act and may be used for maintaining continuity of education and services, mental health supports, planning and coordination, purchasing technology, addressing unique needs of vulnerable populations, summer learning or after school programming and sanitizing supplies.
School districts and charter schools must apply to the Pennsylvania Department of Education to obtain their allocated funds.
