Philanthropist Ellen Tressel will speak during Youngstown State University’s Spring Commencement at 1 p.m. May 6 in Stambaugh Stadium.
Nearly 1,600 students are expected to graduate.
Born in Youngstown and raised in Canfield, Tressel has been an active advocate and leader for Ohio throughout her career. A graduate of YSU with a degree in business education, Tressel works on the region’s economic activities and community causes.
She started her career with Youngstown Welding and Engineering Co. and worked her way up to director of purchasing until the role of motherhood called.
Tressel later worked for Jostens Printing and Publishing, and Butler Wick and Co. earning the role of vice president of trading. She obtained several licenses in the securities business while managing marketing, sales, product promotion and new product introduction until her retirement in July 2001.
Tressel serves on numerous boards including for the James Cancer Hospital Foundation, Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation, and Home Savings and Loan and COSI in Columbus, Ohio.
