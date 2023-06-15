Dr. Kathy Richardson, president of Westminster College, was presented with the Moraine Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America Good Scout Award at the annual Good Scout Reception on May 18.
The award is presented to community leaders who exemplify the ideals of scouting, particularly service and leadership to make the local community a better place to live.
Richardson’s work in launching the college Cultural Center in 2022 has gone a long way to addressing the college’s strategic plan for diversity and equity. She was also instrumental in adding new degree programs in nursing, environmental studies, marketing and professional sales, music technology, sports management and a Master of Business Administration. Westminster’s accreditation was reaffirmed under Richardson’s leadership, and the nursing program gained accreditation.
In addition to the Good Scout Award, the council also presented the Company of the Year Award to Hickory Run Energy. Hickory Run is a major sponsor for the council’s merit badge program. More than 2,600 merit badges were earned by council scouts in 2022.
Hickory Run has also supported New Castle YMCA programs. Accepting the award for Hickory Run Energy was Brock Shealy, vice president.
