The 24th annual Moraine State Park Regatta will return Aug. 5-6 on the shores of Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville). The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities.
The Regatta is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of more than 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
“Each year, we are blown away by the generosity of our sponsors who provide for this completely free community event. It’s not easy to find a family-friendly completely free event these days, and we are grateful to Butler County Tourism Convention Bureau and all of our partners for bringing the regatta to Moraine State Park once again this summer,” said Amanda Becker, event director.
The free land and water recreation activities are intended to introduce visitors of all ages to new sports and hobbies while showing off the park. Multiple local partner organizations are offering dozens of free outings and lessons in water recreation, including sailing, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, fly fishing and SUP With Your Pup. Land recreation activities, presented by KLove 98.3, include archery, yoga, tae-kwon-do, rock climbing and bocce. Sign-ups are on site, and a waiver signature is required to participate.
The 2023 Regatta will also feature the third annual Moraine Regatta 5K, presented by XTO. Participants of all ages can run or walk along Lake Arthur on the Sunken Garden Trail, with awards for the top male and female finishers in each age category.
The Moraine Regatta Paddlesport Race will start at 10 a.m. Aug. 5. The race will start at the Pleasant Valley boat ramp on the South Shore for either a 3-mile or 6-mile course. Registration is now open and proceeds benefit the shoreline stabilization project at Moraine State Park.
The Sand Volleyball Tournament, new for this year, will take place Aug. 6. Teams of four to six people are invited to participate. Pre-registration is encouraged.
The Live at Lake Arthur stage will feature musical performances throughout the weekend, including blues, classic rock, 90s alternative and more. The complete stage schedule is listed on the regatta website.
A fireworks finale by Peak Pyro by Kellner’s Fireworks will cap off the Aug. 5 festivities around 9 p.m.
At 4 p.m. Aug. 6, the Memorial Butterfly Release presented by Oliver Outdoor returns to the regatta. Attendees can purchase a monarch butterfly in tribute to a loved one and release it during the event, culminating in the mass release of hundreds of butterflies across the event area.
For young children and their families, the Lake Arthur Lily Pad presented by Early Learning Connections features several free hands-on activities including building kits with Lowe’s, yard games, a bubble station, crafts and sand sculptures, a splash pad and nature education from local organizations. Kids can learn to fish on-site with provided fishing rods and bait.
What’s a regatta without great food, creative artisans and local pride? The 2023 Regatta welcomes a marketplace of vendors of all types and backgrounds including many returning partners and activities.
The Moraine State Park Regatta is still recruiting volunteers to help on-site throughout the weekend and is still actively searching for sponsors. To get involved, contact Becker at (724) 931-2507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.