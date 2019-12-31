A First Day Hike will kick off the 50th anniversary season for Moraine State Park.
Moraine, which opened May 23, 1970, sits across Brady, Clay, Franklin, Muddy Creek, and Worth townships in Butler County. More than 2 million people visit the 16,725-acre facility each year, and the park was selected as one of “25 Must-See Pennsylvania State Parks.”
“Hike Moraine” will kick off 2020 on New Year’s Day, and a Winterfest celebration will take place in February.
The Butler Outdoor Club, which promotes outdoor education and provides year-round outdoor activities, is conducting the First Day Hike. It takes place on the North Country National Scenic Trail in the state park and is open to the public. Anyone wanting to join should meet at 1 p.m. at McDanel’s Pavilion 7 on the North Shore. There will be two groups; one heading north and the other heading south, which is easier.
There will be several opportunities to turn back and make a shorter hike. Hikers can opt to walk from 1 up to 6 miles on moderate terrain.
On Jan. 1, 2019, a record 338 hikers (and about 20 dogs) participated in this annual event. Overall, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources sponsors free, guided hikes in 39 state parks on New Year’s Day as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.
“This is DCNR’s largest offering of hikes to date: a total of 45 hikes designed to remind people our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons, including winter,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “They are a great way to make a resolution to enjoy nature and get more exercise.”
Participants are advised to dress for the weather, with sturdy shoes or boots, and to take their own water and snacks. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. After the Moraine hike, participants are invited to join members of the Moraine Preservation Fund for a “warm-up reception” with hot cocoa, cookies and a warm fire. Information about 50th anniversary celebrations also will be available.
Although the park officially opened in 1970, preparations began as early as 1965. Ground was broken for the $1.77 million Lake Arthur Dam on Dec. 2 of that year. According to the Dec. 3, 1965, New Castle News, the dam was expected to be completed by September 1967, and another 18 months would be required for the waters of Muddy Creek to fill the new lake bed. In actuality, the DCNR website reports, the dam was not completed unto November 1968, and the lake did not reach its full level until 1970.
The creation of the park required, among other things, the acquisition of 180 properties, the relocation of Route 422, the sealing of deep mines and the plugging of hundreds of gas and oil wells.
The lake, DCNR says, is a smaller version of a lake created by a continental glacial advance during the Ice Age. The eventual retreat of these glaciers left deposits of rocks and sediment, known as a moraine.
