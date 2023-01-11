Moraine State Park is hosting multiple public programs in the days ahead.
They include:
WINTER TREE WALK
The walk will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 18, beginning at the Five Points Group Tenting Area on the North Shore of Lake Arthur.
Enrich your enjoyment of nature by learning the basics of tree identification in the winter. Join DCNR staff for a guided walk through the trails of Five Points visiting a variety of trees and learning ways to identify them. Dress for the weather, snow or shine (severe weather cancels event) and bring a drink or snack and a desire to learn. The trail is easy, approximately a mile depending on the trees we visit. All ages welcome, family friendly.
WINTER WEEDS WALK
This walk is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, starting in the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area on the South Shore of Lake Arthur.
Even in winter, the remnants of last year’s plants can add beauty to a walk by the lake. Join others as we explore the Pleasant Valley and Sunken Garden Trail with an easy 1.5-mile hike along Lake Arthur, looking for dried grasses, seedpods, and other treats of nature. Learn about native plants and bringing the beauty of nature to your home. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots. Typical winter weather is fine, but severe weather automatically cancels event. Meet at the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, straight past the South Shore Park Office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road.
GROUND HOG HIKE
The two-hour hike starts at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area on the South Shore of Lake Arthur.
Bundle up and celebrate our Pennsylvania Holiday Rodent. Join us for a fun hike beginning at Pleasant Valley, for a hike approximately two miles (easy to moderate hiking terrain). Fun for the family — hike and learn some animal facts and see the park in winter. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather (severe weather automatically cancels event) and bring your own water and trail snacks. The meeting spot is approximately a half-mile past the South Shore Park Office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road. Turn right at the “Open Restroom” sign. Winterfest 2023 — Saturday, February 4, 2023
WINTERFEST
The family friendly outdoor event is free to attend. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at McDanel’s Launch on the North Shore.
Visitors can enjoy winter-themed festivities, which in past years have included children’s crafts, warm food, winter recreation demos, chainsaw carvings, cold water fishing demonstrations, live music, bonfire, craft vendors and more.
