Mohawk Area School District students in grades five through eight will be presenting “Lion King Jr.” at 7 p.m. tomorrow and Saturday.
The musical is being performed in the round in the high school gymnasium.
Director Justin Addicott explained the show is modeled after the “Celebration of the Lion King” at Disney World.
“The audience surrounds the actors on all sides, which creates more of an experience as opposed to a traditional musical,” Addicott said.
Tickets will be sold online at https://mohawkticketsales.ludus.com/ until two hours prior to the event and will also be available at the door. All tickets are general admission at a cost of $7 each.
The cast includes: Rafiki, Alayna Garove; Mufasa, Eric Vizyak; Sarabi, Jocelyn Medarac; Zazu, Elias Shay; Scar, Victoria Ramage; Young Simba, Seth Kauffman; Young Nala, Ava Ford; Sarafina, Addison Brenner; Shenzi, Taylor Culley; Banzai, Finnian McGreal; Ed, Sinbad Robinson; Timon, Landon Martin; Pumbaa, Kase Smith; Simba, Damon Pflugh; and Nala, Brooklyn Pastore.
Portraying lionesses are Aviana Davis, Adelyn Garove, Niyah Grimes, Emma Householder, Gabriella Hovanec, Lillyan Lutz, Elyzabeth Palmer, Dayla Rosario, Aubree Yeckel and Reagan Young.
Hyenas are Johnalyn Berkebile, Austin Davis, Mason Davis, Mya Davis, Christian Freet, Caitlynn Gibson, Kai Green, Sammy Griffith, Carter Grinnen, Mason Guido, Hayden Hall, Andrew Hardester, Alexis Hickok, Caleb Lutton, Liam McGuire, Nicholas Parra, Maddox Pflugh, Alivia Redick, Alex Ridenbaugh, Ava Ridenbaugh, Grady Shay, Addyson Sun and Peyton Vizyak.
The ensemble of animals of the Pridelands includes Maleah Barnard, Drew Brenner, Chloe Callan, Mia Collingwood, Kelly Craig, Macy Davis, Makaila Davis, Carson DeChesero, Khloe Edwards, Cara Fair, Ava Gretch, Hailey Houston, Madeline Isaac, Elliot Knight, Riley Kohnen, Aurora Krise, Kayleigh Lengyel, Aliyah Mattingley, Lilly McConnell, Lealah Oesterling, Reagan Parry, Gillian Pease, Karli Reebel, Avery Ryhal, Falon Scobbie and Brianna Smith.
The stage crew includes Jeffrey Brown, Timothy Craig, Molly Mahosky, Ryder Shaw and Jack Tucker.
Production team members are: director, Justin Addicott; artistic director, Kristy Addicott; guest assistant director, Elizabeth Maravola; producer, Barb Maravola; and choreographers, Anna Baker and Madison Miller.
High school students serving as Mohawk Musical Mentors are Alex Chapman, Mia Conti, Rachael Dinger, Savannah Dinger, Brooke Dougherty, Emma Gallagher, Monica Gibson, Logan Kaminski, Hayley Koty, Maria Meade, Mya Monaco, Sydnee Pape, Shawn Parra, Graecyn Pastore, Reagan Shay, Riley Smith, Taryn Smith, Cassidy Swanson, Savannah Telshaw, Tiffany Tudor and Wyatt Theisler.
