Mohawk Elementary School’s STEAM Club, run by Candi Young, recently toured Hickory Run Energy Station.
The 1,000-megawatt, natural-gas powered station situated in North Beaver Township provides efficient, clean and reliable power to the area for approximately 800,000 households
STEAM Club members, consisting of fourth- and fifth -rade students, have learned how to design, build and redesign several different projects. In visiting Hickory Run, these students were able to understand that this process takes place in the real world, and not just in a school setting.
Ethan Russell, Hickory Run manager, brought the students into the conference room and showed them exactly how energy is created from natural gas. Jesse Rodgers, operations manager, explained the safety measures taken to keep the plant successful. Krista Cutter, administrative supervisor, allowed each student to wear a hard hat, safety goggles and a safety vest to tour the plant.
The students were amazed that an energy company has so many engines, the amount of water vapor it produces, and the number of filters used.
Hickory Run opened in 2020, but many students have never heard of it. Those that drove by it now realize its importance to the community.
Russell and Rodgers explained how Hickory Run has benefited the area, as well as the features in place to keep community members and workers safe.
“I liked to learn how the electricity near me is made, and also about the motors that create water vapor,” student Maverick Mulzet said.
Enthralled by the control room, Carter Tillman said, “That was so cool to see all the screens that know what is happening all over the plant.”
Overall, this trip made students realize that STEAM Club is preparing them for a possible future career. The thought process taught and practiced in STEAM Club is a skill that these students will use over and over again in their lives, and Hickory Run Energy confirmed that during this field trip.
