The Mohawk Area School District was well represented during the recent Academic Games Leagues of America national tournament in Orlando.
Seventeen students, under the guidance of district gifted coordinator Jeff McNeish, competed in the tournament, which took place April 21-24 at the Wyndham Orlando Resort.
Participating were:
•Molly Bshero and Rohn Sambol, fifth grade
•Macy Davis, Jacob Leckwart, Brayden Paladino, Kase Smith and Lucas Stratton, sixth grade
•Seth Kauffman and Cash Stratton, eighth grade
•Connor Contreras, Trey Gangone, Mark McKinney, Victoria Ramage, Joey Whippo and Peyton Yorns, ninth grade
•Taylor Freet and Jared Kauffman, 10th grade
McNeish said students compete in seven Academic Games tournaments throughout the year at Slippery Rock University.
These include equations, onsets, propaganda, linguistics, presidents, current events and theme.
In order to qualify for the national tournament, a student must win two awards, and the awards must be undefeated or a member of a first-place team, and it must come from two different games.
“I am so grateful that the Mohawk Area School District supports this opportunity for our students to showcase their academic talents on a national stage,” McNeish said. “The students work hard throughout the year to qualify, and being able to participate in the national tournament is a huge payoff.”
McKinney placed in the top 10 in individual current events and propaganda, was on the first-place propaganda and presidents teams, was an individual national champion in presidents and was in the top ten in sweepstakes, which is the average of four games played in the tournament.
Kauffman was in the top 10 in individual current events, Davis was in the top 40 for individual onsets, Sambol was in the top 35 for presidents and Paladino was in the top 20 for individual equations.
Kauffman was a member of the fourth-place propaganda team and eighth-place equations team, while Stratton was a member of the first-place current events team and eighth-place equations team.
“I am extremely proud of the way these students competed in the AGLOA national tournament, especially the way they were able to balance studying and having fun,” McNeish said.
