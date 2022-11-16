Local veterans were saluted on two levels last week in the Mohawk Area School District.
At Mohawk High School, the Mohawk Future Business Leaders of America presented their 24th annual Veterans Day program.
The recording was played Friday in all secondary classrooms and included history lessons and tributes celebrating veterans.
FBLA President Kaidin Grinnen opened the program with the Pledge of Allegiance and opening remarks about the significance of Veterans Day. FBLA officers and members read poems, essays and tributes honoring veterans.
Musical entertainment was provided by The Mohawk Senior High Band, which performed the national anthem and “God Bless America.” Sophomore Nevaeh Grimes performed a lyrical dance titled “Soldier” in honor of veterans.
Interviews were conducted with two special guests, Sergeants Matthew Claycomb and Claude Shorts, who shared stories and experiences about their military service.
The program included district employees, elementary classes, sports teams and extracurricular clubs recording their appreciation to veterans for their service.
The full virtual program may be found on the Mohawk Area School District website and district social media.
In Mohawk Elementary, Jamilyn Lemmon’s second-grade class shared pictures of veterans in their families and took part in a Google Meet — all wearing red, white and blue — with Petty Officer First Class Chris Domitrovich. This was extra special for his niece, Haivyn Macri, because it was her eighth birthday.
The students came up with five questions the day prior:
•What was your proudest moment?
•Why did you choose to join the Coast Guard?
•How does it feel to help all of us?
•What do you do in the Coast Guard?
•What are your meals like?
The students were thrilled and at the end they got to take a picture in front of the board and thank him for his service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.